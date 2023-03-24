Will Trump be first president to be criminally indicted?

Anti-Trump protesters gathers outside the Manhattan District Attorney's office in New York City, on March 23, 2023. The drama surrounding Trump's possible indictment over hush money paid to a porn star took a new twist March 22 after a New York grand jury failed to convene as expected. Speculation that a historic indictment of a former president may be imminent has been building ever since Trump himself announced he was expecting to be arrested.
Photo by Deccio Serrano/NurPhoto via Reuters Connect.
Donald Trump is facing a possible indictment over the alleged hush money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels. What will happen if Trump is arrested?
Plus, climate deniers aside, are liberals and conservatives really that far apart in terms of climate solutions? We talk to a conservative environmentalist who has spent decades in the field.
And, a physician talks about whether voters should take age into account when deciding on a president.