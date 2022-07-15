Trump might run in 2024. Will his support be affected by Jan. 6 revelations?

Food, health care, and rent are all going up, but wages are not. There’s tiny relief in gas prices finally dipping this month, and job gains are better than expected. However, Americans are still worried about a looming recession.

Guest host Gustavo Arellano discusses President Biden’s response to inflation and the threat of a recession with Elizabeth Bruenig, staff writer at The Atlantic, on the left; and Sarah Isgur, staff writer at The Dispatch, on the right.

Plus, the January 6 Select Committee held their seventh public hearing this week, which focused on linking former President Trump and far-right extremist groups. As Trump hints at a potential 2024 White House run, how much do Americans care about what’s been revealed in the hearings? Have they changed opinions about the 2020 election? And will that impact whether or not Republicans would support Trump’s third run for the White House? Panelists discuss with special guest Keli Goff, columnist and producer of “Reversing Roe.”