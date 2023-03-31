Should the US interfere in Israeli politics?

President Biden made an unusual move this week: publicly called out Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu for attempting to alter Israel’s judiciary. Netanyahu tweeted back: Israel doesn’t respond to pressure from abroad. What consequences might this tension have?

Also, the most expensive race for a state Supreme Court seat in U.S. history is taking place in Wisconsin. Electing judges is not unique – many states do it. But is it dangerous when politics get infused into the process?

And Baratunde Thurston — author, comedian and host of the podcast “How to Citizen” — talks about power, democracy, and silly bathroom signs.