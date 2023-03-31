Should the US interfere in Israeli politics?

Israeli protesters chant in front of a burning fire at a demonstration against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his nationalist coalition government's plan for judicial overhaul, in Tel Aviv, Israel, March 27, 2023.

Israeli protesters chant in front of a burning fire at a demonstration against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his nationalist coalition government's plan for judicial overhaul, in Tel Aviv, Israel, March 27, 2023. Photo by Itai Ron/Reuters

President Biden made an unusual move this week: publicly called out Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu for attempting to alter Israel’s judiciary. Netanyahu tweeted back: Israel doesn’t respond to pressure from abroad. What consequences might this tension have?

Also, the most expensive race for a state Supreme Court seat in U.S. history is taking place in Wisconsin. Electing judges is not unique – many states do it. But is it dangerous when politics get infused into the process? 

And Baratunde Thurston — author, comedian and host of the podcast “How to Citizen” — talks about power, democracy, and silly bathroom signs.

Credits

Guests:

Host:

David Greene

Producer:

Sara Singer Schiff