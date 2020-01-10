Is it time for President Trump to take a victory lap?

U.S. President Donald Trump delivers a statement about Iran as U.S. Army Chief of Staff General James McConville and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Army General Mark Milley listen in the Grand Foyer at the White House in Washington, U.S., January 8, 2020.

U.S. President Donald Trump delivers a statement about Iran as U.S. Army Chief of Staff General James McConville and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Army General Mark Milley listen in the Grand Foyer at the White House in Washington, U.S., January 8, 2020. Photo credit: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters.

Iran’s response to our attack that killed Qassem Soleimani looks like a climbdown, for now. Is it time for President Trump to take a victory lap? Should we be watching for unconventional reprisals from Iran? Much of the coverage this week has centered around Iran, but what impact has this had on our already-fragile relationship with Iraq? Jarrett Blanc of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace talks about the way forward with Iran, including what remains of the Iran nuclear deal and if there’s any way more sanctions could have an impact on Iran.

Plus: lawmakers’ reaction to the strike, flashbacks to 2002, and impeachment -- is that still happening?

Credits

Guest:
Jarrett Blanc - Senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, former coordinator for Iran nuclear deal negotiation and acting Special Representative for Afghanistan and Pakistan - @JarrettBlanc

Hosts:
Josh Barro, Rich Lowry, Elizabeth Bruenig

Producer:
Sara Fay