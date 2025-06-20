Isolation or intervention? Trump keeps plans for Iran to himself

President Trump has plans for securing peace after Israel launched a war with Iran. However, he’s keeping them to himself. A lack of clarity on whether the U.S. will support Israel has created a divide amongst interventionist and isolationist wings of Trump supporters. Which direction will Trump’s often-touted “America First” policy lead the U.S. in?

The federal government’s mass deportation efforts have expanded to work sites like farms, hotels, and restaurants. The business community has pushed back, calling for President Trump to relax deportation efforts on industries that rely on immigrant labor. Trump obliged those requests, but federal officials say they’ll continue to enforce immigration law wherever possible. Will the president continue to try navigating the pitfalls of interior enforcement?

Ten years ago this month, the country mourned a tragic act of racial violence in Charleston, South Carolina. As America reckons with another all too familiar occurrence, this time in Minnesota, KCRW discusses what has changed and what hasn’t in America’s political climate.