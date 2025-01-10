How will history remember Joe Biden’s challenging presidency?

Joe Biden will wrap up over 50 years of public service when his presidential term ends later this month. How we define the administrations of former presidents often takes time. But as Biden exits the White House, some moments could be etched into his legacy: the way he handled inflation and its impact on Americans, and the fallout of his decision to pull U.S. troops out of Afghanistan. KCRW spends the full hour reflecting on Biden’s domestic and foreign policy record.