Will the excitement about Kamala Harris be enough against Trump?

Days after dropping out as the Democratic presidential nominee, Joe Biden addressed the nation from the Oval Office, pledging his commitment to finishing his term and restating his support for Vice President Kamala Harris as his replacement on the November ballot. A whirlwind of donations and support for Harris has re-energized Democrats — does that effort qualify as “grassroots?”

Both Trump and Harris spoke following the candidate change. Trump called for Harris to be “fired,” while she cited her prosecutorial experience dealing with perpetrators who are “Trump’s type.” Though she inherited the Biden/Harris campaign operation, Trump will be up against a potentially new platform and may have to switch his strategy. The question on everybody's mind: How will Harris fare against Trump?

Utah’s Senate Bill 287 attempts to regulate websites that distribute pornography by requiring age verification to protect minors from accessing the potentially harmful content. The Free Speech Coalition challenged the bill in court, raising concerns about privacy and more. The bill was upheld. The protection of minors is something The Left, Right, and Center panelists all agree on — but is age verification the answer?