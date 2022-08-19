This week, Congresswoman Liz Cheney lost her Wyoming primary to Harriet Hageman, a Trump-endorsed attorney, ending a political dynasty. Her defeat by more than 37 points was one of the largest losses by a House incumbent, despite her conservative voting record. Cheney previously voted against restoring parts of the Voting Rights Act, expanding the Affordable Care Act, and impeaching Trump the first time.

But the GOP and the Wyoming Republican Party noisily separated from Cheney after she voted to impeach former President Trump for inciting an insurrection in 2021 and denounced his lies about the 2020 election. So where does she go from here? And what does this signal about the GOP’s future?

Now Cheney is hinting at running for president in 2024, presumably against Trump. But after this significant defeat, does she even have a chance?

This political moment and the Republican Party’s recent shift may have ties to the 1990s. What can history teach us about times when belief in the democratic process is fading? And how can the Democratic party build a candidate that personally resonates with voters similar to Trump?

Fall marks the start of a new school year, and the fight over vaccine mandates seems to have slowed down. In Washington, D.C. public schools are mandating students get vaccinated against COVID-19, but no state is requiring it.

Should there be a limit to mandates in public schools? And how can the general public discuss these complicated issues without becoming politically divisive?



Host David Greene discusses with Elizabeth Bruenig, staff writer at The Atlantic, on the left; Tara Setmayer, senior advisor at the Lincoln Project, on the right; and special guest Nicole Hemmer, associate professor of history and director of the Rogers Center for the Study of the Presidency at Vanderbilt University.