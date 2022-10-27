Will scare tactics tip the scales in midterm elections?

Midterm elections are a week and a half away, which could alter the balance of power in the nation’s capital. Millions of people have already cast their ballots, and overall voter turnout is projected to be one of the highest ever for a midterm.

The Senate race in Pennsylvania could be crucial for Democrats to pick up and hang onto control. The fight between Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Mehmet Oz is narrowing, and the candidates debated for the first and only time this week. Oz attempted to appease both sides on the abortion debate, but did he alienate everyone instead? And how will Fetterman’s ongoing recovery from a stroke this summer sit with voters?

Plus, President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump are holding events throughout the country to advocate for their parties. Both are using scare tactics — just in time for Halloween — to persuade voters the other party has become too extreme.

Is this argument more effective for Republicans or Democrats? And, is this actually a country full of political extremists?

Host David Greene discusses with Mo Elleithee, executive director of Georgetown University’s Institute of Politics and Public Service, on the left; and Sarah Isgur, staff writer at The Dispatch, on the right.

And, special guest Kimberly Atkins Stohr, senior opinion writer at the Boston Globe, weighs in on the future of affirmative action in higher education. Atkins Stohr discusses how universities could uphold diversity if the Supreme Court strikes affirmative action down, and her recent column “Affirmative action in college admissions is at risk.”

And finally, a Halloween treat of Sarah Isgur’s secret skill.