How would GOP-controlled Congress work with Biden (or not)?

With nearly three weeks until the midterm elections in November, Republicans may have a good shot at gaining the majority in both the House and Senate.

Democrats saw boosted support over the summer after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, but that enthusiasm may be waning. The tide may be turning for Republicans, despite trailing Democrats just one month ago. A New York Times-Siena College poll shows a bump in support for Republicans in recent weeks.

Plus, President Biden’s approval ratings plunged over the summer to record lows because of high gas prices and inflation, and they still haven’t completely recovered. Nearly half of likely voters say they strongly disapprove of Biden’s job performance.

Republicans only need to pick up five seats in Congress to gain the majority, and just one for control of the Senate. So, what would the first changes a Republican-controlled Congress would make? And how would a conservative legislative branch work with Biden on matters like abortion, Russia’s war against Ukraine, or a possible recession?

Host David Greene discusses with Mo Elleithee, executive director of Georgetown University’s Institute of Politics and Public Service, on the left; and Sarah Isgur, staff writer at The Dispatch, on the right.

Plus, the new Supreme Court session is in full swing, but many Americans are questioning if the highest court has become too politicized. Special guest Dahlia Lithwick, senior editor at Slate and author of “Lady Justice: Women, The Law and the Battle to Save America,” weighs in on judicial gender parity, and why she’s worried about an uprising among those in the legal profession.

Despite President Biden’s promise to unify the country, our politics seem more divisive than ever. Are universities to blame? And is an overrepresentation of liberals in higher education changing our political sphere?