Abortion, culture wars: What will bring out voters during midterms?

It’s the week after Labor Day, which marks the unofficial final push of midterm election campaigning. Democrats are optimistic thanks to an unexpected bounce in President Biden’s approval rating. It tanked at 37% in July but recently landed at 42%, reports FiveThirtyEight. Will Democratic candidates hold on to this momentum?

Plus, since the Supree Court overturned Roe v. Wade, women are out-registering men and voting in historic numbers to protect abortion rights. And a bill to protect same-sex marriage is on Congress’ fall agenda. How will all this play out in elections?

Guest host Molly Ball discusses with Zac Petkanas, Democratic strategist, on the left; and Tim Carney, columnist at the Washington Examiner, on the right. And special guest Tara Palmeri, senior political correspondent at Puck, weighs in on how voters are feeling before November.