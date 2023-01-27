Another mass shooting in California. Can anything stop the violence?

Monterey Park, Half Moon Bay, and Oakland, California are all reeling from mass shootings in their communities this past week that left at least 19 people dead.

In Monterey Park, a city east of downtown Los Angeles, the shooter opened fire in a dance hall during Lunar New Year celebrations. The next day’s festival, which was set to draw thousands of people, was canceled.

Special guest Elise Hu, journalist and host for NPR, was supposed to take her three young daughters to perform at the next day’s Lunar New Year festival. She shares her experience trying to make sense of the violence and looking for hope amid tragedy.

And with more mass shootings comes the wave of politicians and policymakers demanding gun reform. President Biden is renewing his call for an assault weapons ban, though House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of Bakersfield says he won’t commit to considering any new legislation.

Would stricter gun laws make a difference? And is there a compromise both sides could be content with?

Host David Greene discusses with Mo Elleithee, executive director of Georgetown University’s Institute of Politics and Public Service, and Sarah Isgur, senior editor at The Dispatch.

Plus, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is standing by his state’s decision to reject an Advanced Placement course in African American studies last week. He said the course lacks educational value and is too political due to its discussion of queer studies, reparations, and abolishing prisons.

This is the first time a state has rejected an AP course, which is a class that allows high school students to potentially gain college credit. What’s behind this decision and how can policymakers move forward?

And special guest Sergio Peçanha, columnist at the Washington Post, discusses his recent article, “Hug an election denier,” and how we can embrace those we love despite disagreeing with them.