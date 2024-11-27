Pushback brews following ‘Morning Joe’ visit to Mar-A-Lago

“Morning Joe” co-hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski are facing significant pushback for a recent visit to Donald Trump’s Mar-A-Lago estate. The MSNBC commentators told their audience they wanted to hear from Trump directly as he prepares for his second presidential term. Was the meeting good reporting, or simply self-serving?

United States Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy believes America is experiencing a “loneliness epidemic,” which hits young people especially hard. He talks about ways to feel more connected and fulfilled, and how parents can care for their mental health.