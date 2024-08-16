No concrete policy from Harris, Trump accuses her of ‘flip-flopping’

Kamala Harris is expected to reveal her campaign’s policy over the next week in the run-up to the Democratic National Convention. Questions from the media and GOP about a lack of detailed policy have been growing. Donald Trump is taking the opportunity to accuse Harris of flip-flopping on policy positions from her 2020 primary campaign, especially related to fracking and immigration. Is it important to hold candidates accountable for earlier positions, or should voters accept that people running for office have evolving views and mold their messages for the moment?

Also, the contrasting personalities of Harris and Trump have started defining the “vibes” of this election. Do voters care more about character than policy, and does this apply to vice presidential nominees too? How do Americans feel about the importance of financial success when it comes to J.D Vance vs. Tim Walz?

The names of schools and other buildings have come up more frequently over the years. As part of our 50 states series, KCRW discusses how one community in Massachusetts is grappling with a history of racism and is attempting to create more inclusion for students.