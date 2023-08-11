Ohio voters set the stage for abortion amendment with special election vote

People celebrate the defeat of Issue 1 after early results were announced during an election night party in Columbus, Ohio, U.S. August 8, 2023. Photo credit: Adam Cairns/USA Today Network/REUTERS

Ohio voters turned out in droves to reject a ballot measure that would change the state’s amendment process. An upcoming vote on abortion rights lingered in the background of the special election. What role could abortion play in national voter turnout next November?

Hunter Biden’s business partner testified before Congress last week. A collapsed plea deal on tax charges means a potential trial for the president’s son could be around the corner. Could further investigation into Hunter’s legal troubles spell disaster for his father’s re-election hopes?

Negative reactions to the U.S. Women’s National Team’s early exit from the World Cup angered supporters. Is it unfair to expect the team to be shielded from critiques over their political activism?

