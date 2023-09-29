Party of Reagan: Does it offer something different?

Republican candidates North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, and former Vice President Mike Pence appear on stage during the FOX Business Republican presidential primary debate at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum.

Republican presidential candidates faced off in another primary debate this week. As they stated their case to voters, they aligned themselves with Ronald Reagan’s vision for the Republican Party. But is the party of Reagan a thing of the past?

Donald Trump and Joe Biden both made their way to Michigan in support of striking auto workers. What are working voters looking to see and hear from the presidential front runners?

Former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson’s new book, Enough, is drawing a lot of attention. It gives insight into the final days of the Trump administration, but will the lessons stick?

