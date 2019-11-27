Pragmatic but still undecided

If you think about it, the Iowa caucuses aren’t THAT far away. This week, Josh Barro interviews two political scientists who have been studying major trends and shifts. First, Lara Putnam from the University of Pittsburgh updates us on the Resistance groups: middle-aged, college-educated women in American suburbs who became politically active after the 2016 election. Where is the Resistance now ahead of the 2020 primaries?



Then, Davin Phoenix explains his work studying the “anger gap”: why anger moves voters, why white voters can channel it more readily than black voters, and how that gap shapes the choice Democrats will make this winter.



Then, we put it all together with two campaign trail reporters. Astead Herndon and Charlotte Alter talk about the field, what they’re seeing on the ground and the inroads the candidates are making into these voting blocs.