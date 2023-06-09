Presidential hopeful Mike Pence evokes Reagan, carves anti-Trump lane

U.S. Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence rides a motorcycle during the "Roast and Ride" event hosted by U.S. Senator Joni Ernst in Des Moines, Iowa, U.S. June 3, 2023.

U.S. Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence rides a motorcycle during the "Roast and Ride" event hosted by U.S. Senator Joni Ernst in Des Moines, Iowa, U.S. June 3, 2023. Photo by Dave Kaup TPX/Reuters.

Mike Pence is officially running for president — against the former president who made him vice president. He’s trying to evoke Reagan conservatism, but does the Trump-dominated GOP actually want to go retro? And does Pence have the charisma to bring voters with him?

The Ukrainian military may or may not have launched its much-anticipated counteroffensive in the wake of a horrific dam break that flooded the front lines. If Russia was responsible, could it be a dangerous sign of things to come in this war, and should the world condemn the act with a louder voice?

And this week’s announcement of a big merger in the world of golf raises questions about Saudi Arabia and whether it’s using sports to turn attention away from its record of human rights abuses.

