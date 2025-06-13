Are ICE raids, protests turning immigration attitudes upside down?

Protests in Los Angeles sprang up this week as residents sought to deter ICE raids in several neighborhoods. The raids are part of a larger “mass deportation” program Trump promised to enact on the campaign trail. Recent polls show that mass deportation maintained popularity amongst a majority of voters, but will the images coming out of LA change the perception of immigration policy?

California Governor Gavin Newsom and LA Mayor Karen Bass told the federal government that local law enforcement could handle the situation in Los Angeles. Despite this, President Trump called in 4,000 National Guardsmen as well as several hundred Marines. It’s sparked a discussion over the administration’s continued efforts to expand executive powers. Has Trump acted outside the powers of the office?

President Trump’s “Big, Beautiful Bill” is full of corporate-friendly tax breaks and major cuts to entitlement programs. So why does Wall Street hate it? Has the president missed the chance to build a true coalition on the right?