With likely rematch, Biden and Trump start shaping their visions

A rematch of the 2020 presidential election seems unavoidable. Most voters may be disappointed by the choice between Joe Biden and Donald Trump, whose victory in the New Hampshire Republican primary made his nomination a near certainty.

President Biden and Donald Trump will have to craft clear messages about their visions for 2024. “It’s not really … a solution to an American problem that they’re trying to pitch to voters,” says Sarah Isgur, senior editor at The Dispatch. She argues that winning voters will depend on Biden and Trump’s stances on issues that strike a “cultural nerve.”

As part of our 50 States series, we discuss the Supreme Court’s decision to hear a case in Grants Pass, Oregon, that could determine how western states can address a growing homelessness problem.