What does a just response from Israel look like?

Hosted by
U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks as he visits Israel amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Tel Aviv, Israel, October 18, 2023.

U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks as he visits Israel amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Tel Aviv, Israel, October 18, 2023. Photo credit: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters.

President Biden traveled to Israel this week to offer support, but warned against letting rage consume the response against Hamas. Plus, there’s been a lot of dehumanizing rhetoric around the conflict. What real world impact could that have?

Credits

Guests:

  • Mo Elleithee - Executive director, Georgetown University's Institute of Politics and Public Service - @MoElleithee
  • Sarah Isgur - Senior editor, The Dispatch; host, The Dispatch Podcast - @whignewtons
  • Shadi Hamid - Contributing writer,The Atlantic; senior fellow, Brookings Institution; assistant research professor of Islamic studies, Fuller Seminary; co-founder, Wisdom of Crowds, a podcast, newsletter - @shadihamid
  • Rachel Brown - Author, Defusing Hate: A Strategic Communication Guide to Counteract Dangerous Speech; Director, Project OverZero

Host:

David Greene

Producer:

Marque Greene