Why are public health experts wary of RFK Jr. as HHS head?

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has spent this week on Capitol Hill in hopes of securing the necessary Senate votes to lead the Department of Health and Human Services. As Kennedy’s “Make America Healthy Again” platforms gain popularity, senators and health experts raise concerns over Kennedy’s stances against vaccines and certain public health policies.

As President-elect Donald Trump continues to flesh out his second term vision, immigration reform remains one of the biggest policies on his agenda. Trump won historically Democratic districts along the border and made large strides with Latino voters in the last election. Recently on Meet the Press, Trump expressed an openness to working across the aisle on deportations and family separations. It’s a more common sense approach compared to his rhetoric on the campaign trail. It’s also much more in line with how voters feel about immigration. In an article for The Atlantic, journalist Rogé Karma attributed the Democrats’ loss to their miscalculations about the Latino vote. Will Trump turn the electorate’s support for immigration reform into actionable policy?

While Democrats continue to analyze their election missteps with immigration, the Left, Right, and Center panel looks at how progressive activism might have contributed to their loss. In his essay “How Gay Marriage Ruined Democratic Activism,” writer Jeremiah Johnson posits that Democrats learned all the wrong lessons from progressives. How true is that? Did moral absolutism cost Democrats the White House?