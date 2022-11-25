Is Democracy at risk with Russia’s war on Ukraine?

It’s been nine months since Russia invaded Ukraine, starting a war that has killed at least 200,000 military personnel and approximately 40,000 civilians, according to U.S. officials.

Winter is fast approaching, and it seems like both sides might be gearing up to fight well into next year.

At the Group of Twenty (G20) Summit, world leaders issued a statement saying they “deplore in the strongest terms the aggression by the Russian Federation against Ukraine.” They demanded a “complete and unconditional” withdrawal from Ukraine.

Thousands of Russian citizens have fled the country to avoid the draft, while others have been arrested for protesting their government’s actions. Are Russians responsible for President Vladimir Putin’s decisions? And could this be the moment a lasting empire falls in Russia?

Plus, Russia is not the only democracy worldwide that has shifted in recent years. Leading up to the recent midterm elections, President Biden said repeatedly democracy itself was at risk, a sentiment shared by the majority of Americans. Is America’s democracy adjusting to current society or are we falling into authoritarianism?

Host David Greene discusses with special guest Anne Applebaum, historian and staff writer at The Atlantic, about what’s at stake for the future of Russia and Ukraine, as well as her recent article, “The Russian Empire Must Die.”

Plus, Mo Elleithee, executive director of Georgetown University’s Institute of Politics and Public Service, joins on the left; and Sarah Isgur, staff writer at The Dispatch, on the right, weigh in on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s legacy after her announcement to not seek reelection to Democratic leadership.

What made Pelosi special? How did she become an enemy for Republicans? And where will House Democrats go from here?