Should Senator Dianne Feinstein step down?

Two senators are back at work this week after taking time off for health reasons. One other, Senator Dianne Feinstein, is still recovering. Many democrats are calling for her to step down so the Senate Judiciary Committee can replace her and do its job of voting in new judges. But some prominent women are saying this is sexism.

Also, Republicans and Democrats are at a stalemate on the debt ceiling. What’s it going to take to resolve and stop the country from defaulting on its loans?

Plus, Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas is in hot water again for undisclosed payments, which were being sent to a defunct business. Is he hiding something or was it just an oversight?

Then, more Americans are identifying as Independent. Is this a sign that we are becoming less polarized?