Should Democrats go for it?

It’s been two weeks of dramatic public testimony in the impeachment inquiry.

The House, almost certainly, will move forward with articles of impeachment and it seems Democrats are hell bent on finishing the impeachment process by Christmas. But the inquiry hasn’t swayed public opinion of President Trump, and as a result, Republicans don’t feel political pressure to support impeachment. As for the White House, President Trump is calling for a Senate trial, so it seems he’s eager to present his case.

So what will impeachment actually accomplish? And what should the articles of impeachment be?

Plus, this week, President Trump intervened in three military justice cases, pardoning or vacating charges against three military service members who were accused of war crimes. How does that square with Trump’s law-and-order hardline?

And, oh, by the way, the fifth Democratic debate was this week. Was it a snooze? How are things looking for the candidates?