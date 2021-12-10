Well, should the Biden administration send at-home Covid test to all Americans?

We’re in this for the long haul. As the omicron variant spreads throughout the country, one of the best tools we have in our arsenal are at-home rapid tests. But right now, they’re way too expensive and maybe out of stock at your local CVS. Is there a better way to do this? Probably, but it’ll require a lot more creativity from the Biden administration. Tests are free and plentiful elsewhere -- why shouldn’t tests be sent to every American?

From complaining about tests to complaining about Congress: the House passed a convoluted bill this week to raise the debt limit and hopefully prevent future government shutdowns, and the Build Back Better plan is still stuck in Congress because Joe Manchin wants fewer things done better, and it appears Mitch McConnell agrees with this too. Can Democrats find the middle ground between their welfare state goals and moderate policy objectives?

Our special guest this week is Paul D. Miller on the Summit For Democracy President Biden has convened, and what, if anything, can come out of a meeting of a global leaders on Zoom. What’s particularly striking about this summit is that it comes at a time where Russian troops are amassing at the Ukrainian border, and China is still in an aggressive posture toward Taiwan. What is the line the United States should draw that, if crossed, would trigger action?

Plus, Ross assails an assailing critique of the media, Liz is covered in puke and calling for family leave, and Josh says if you insist on using the term Latinx, you’re not doing your homework.