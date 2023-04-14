Were 2 Tennessee lawmakers unfairly punished?

Two Tennessee lawmakers are expelled after Republicans in the House reacted to a breach of decorum. Their districts reinstated them, but was this the right reaction to protests from the left?

Then, President Biden passed proposed changes intended to protect transgender athletes in schools, but no one is happy. Why wasn’t it a good compromise for those in the middle?

And, the 15-minute city is a seemingly innocuous urban planning idea, but it’s sparked fear and backlash. But what could be bad about reducing traffic?