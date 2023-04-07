Is the media caving to temptation in giving Trump so much airtime?

Donald Trump was arraigned this week on 34 counts of falsifying business records, making him the first U.S. president to be criminally indicted. Is the media caving to temptation once again and giving Trump too much airtime?

Also, Wall Street Journal Reporter Evan Gershkovich was taken into custody in Russia and accused of espionage. After decades of Russian authorities never targeting American journalists, Vladimir Putin has escalated matters and all bets appear to be off. Are we heading for another prisoner swap? And if so, what are the implications of that?

And Finland once again was ranked the happiest country on the planet. But how Finns themselves define happiness may surprise you. Are there lessons Americans can learn from them?