Can Americans trust justice and national security amid Trump transition?

President-elect Donald Trump has long spoken about his plan to put America first instead of acting as the world’s policeman. South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol declared martial law this week, but the nation’s parliament quickly overturned it. Syrian rebel forces entered the city of Aleppo for the first time in nearly a decade. President Biden is funneling additional resources into Ukraine. All the while, the ceasefire deal between Israel and Hezbollah hangs delicately in the balance. What kind of shift is the global community preparing for when it comes to U.S. foreign policy?

Meanwhile on U.S. soil, current President Joe Biden is in hot water after issuing a blanket pardon on his son Hunter Biden. The younger Biden son was facing sentencing for two criminal cases involving gun ownership and tax charges. President Biden repeatedly claimed that he would not pardon his son if found guilty in order to restore faith in the justice system. Democrats and Republicans alike are fuming at the walking back of the decision. What are the implications of this pardon as America transitions presidents?

As Biden bends the meaning of “justice,” KCRW continues to analyze what justice will mean in the next White House administration. President-elect Donald Trump wants to make big changes to American justice, national security, and intelligence proceedings — including with his pick for FBI director, Kash Patel. Patel has been outspoken with his desires to “go after” critical members of the media. Will fealty to the president take second place to national security?