What does Trump stand to gain from appointing Matt Gaetz for AG?

President-elect Donald Trump announced a handful of buzzworthy cabinet appointments over the past few days. Trump has already announced his picks for the secretaries of State, Homeland Security and Defense. Those picks - Marco Rubio, Kristi Noem and Pete Hegseth, respectively - were controversial enough before Trump announced his choice of Florida senator Matt Gaetz for Attorney General. Gaetz’s selection has drawn scrutiny from both sides of the aisle. Was the media meltdown over Gaetz what Trump wanted all along? How will Trump’s picks affect his executive governing?

Another contentious appointment this week was Trump’s announcement of former ICE director Tom Homan as “border czar." Homan has outlined in interviews a plan for mass deportations of migrant families, including people born in the United States. Trump’s stance on immigration and border security were major drivers in his election victory. Many in the GOP see voters election of Trump as a mandate on immigration and support for his mass deportation proposal. But after voters in many states supported Trump for President and voted down Democrats on the ballot, is that true? Did voters really want Trump’s policies, or just his leadership?

Kamala Harris’s presidential defeat inspired plenty of introspection from the Democratic Party. Critics say the Democrats relied too heavily on identity politics and not enough on policy for the win. What role did sexism play in Harris’s loss? Is it as simple as the United States not being ready for a woman president?