Is Trump benefitting from a lack of trust in politicians?

President Trump held a private dinner for the largest investors of the $TRUMP coin, a meme coin offered by his family’s cryptocurrency firm. It is the latest controversy surrounding the administration and allegations of corruption. From Elon Musk, to the Qatari government, opponents of Trump say that access and influence to the White House is available to the highest bidder. Is the president just benefiting from Americans’ low expectations about the integrity of their politicians?

There was another significant meeting for the president early this week. He spent two hours on the phone with Russian president Vladimir Putin. The two discussed a pathway to a ceasefire in Ukraine. Trump has often touted his ability to negotiate with Putin in a way other leaders can’t. Will there be a political price to pay if Russia gets what it wants in the negotiations for peace?

Sports betting, marijuana, pornography - access to these “tempting goods” has never been easier. Now you can add micro loans to the list. But one writer claims that this easy access could be harmful for American citizens. Is that the government’s business?