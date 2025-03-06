Will Trump’s power go unchecked?

Earlier this week, Donald Trump took to the U.S. Capitol for this term’s first joint address to Congress. He showed off his executive order accomplishments and chided opponents. The joint address was just short of a victory lap for his and the GOP’s political dominance. Do Democrats have a plan to build a stronger opposition party?

Trump also carved out speech time to acknowledge his tiff with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and Zelenskyy recently gathered in the White House to discuss plans for peace in Ukraine. Things soured, and the Trump administration paused military aid and intelligence sharing for Ukraine. E.U. leaders made plans to support Ukraine in the U.S.’ stead. Does pulling back America’s influence in the conflict make the country look weaker on the world stage?

Trump may have crafted an all-powerful image, but how accurate is that? In the article “MAGA as Master Morality”, author Jeremiah Johnson posits that Trump’s bravado may resonate with voters more than his actions. KCRW also takes a listener question on whether Trump’s presidential powers include changing the price of eggs.