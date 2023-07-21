Donald Trump’s power play stirs debate over president’s role

Conservative groups and the Donald Trump campaign are collaborating to expand executive powers if Trump secures a second White House term. At the heart of the plan is a legitimate debate about the scope of government —- and legitimate fears about what Trump would do with all that control.

The independent group No Labels held a town hall unveiling its plans to present a third party option to a Biden-Trump rematch. Can they present anything to independent voters that’s worth a spot on the ballot next November?

Two blockbuster films hit theaters this weekend — about one of the world’s most popular toys, and about one of history’s most destructive events. Some moviegoers can’t wait to see both “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer.” What does that reveal about us?

Plus, the first in a new series of essays presents a shocking discovery about relationships.