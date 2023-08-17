Will another Trump indictment loosen his hold on the GOP?

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis speaks to the media after a grand jury brought back indictments against former president Donald Trump and 18 of his allies, in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S. on August 14, 2023. Photo Credit: REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage.

A fourth indictment was filed against Donald Trump this week —  in the state of Georgia. Fulton County D.A. Fani T. Willis presented a sprawling document charging Trump and 18 others for conspiring to reverse the state’s results in the 2020 presidential election. Will an elected official pursuing a legal case against Trump hurt what is an otherwise strong case?

The first Republican primary debate is less than a week away. With several candidates jostling for second place behind Donald Trump’s big lead, a report detailing strategy memos from a Ron Desantis super PAC surfaced.

Will the derided governor’s campaign be able to recover before he hits the stage?

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez hit social media to call on the FDA to reduce its strict regulations on sunscreen. It could be a viable political move. So what’s stirring the criticism from supporters on the left?

Host:

Sarah Isgur

Marque Greene