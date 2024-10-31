Trump and Harris try distancing themselves from campaign mistakes

Polling shows the election is gridlocked in a tie. With both candidates preaching existential threats if they lose, and promising to save the country if they win, is fear or vibes a greater force in this election? Even after an assassination attempt, a sitting president stepping down, and felony convictions, neither side shows a strong lead. Whose charisma will prevail?

Comedian-podcaster Tony Hinchcliffe stirred up controversy when he referred to Puerto Rico as a “floating island of garbage” during Donald Trump’s rally at Madison Square Garden last Sunday. Despite the hateful comments and boos, Trump called the rally “a beautiful event.” To make matters more complicated, President Joe Biden made a gaffe of his own when he said the only garbage he sees floating out there are “his supporters.” The White House says he meant supporters of the “floating island of garbage” statement, but is the damage already done?

With less than a week before election day, the Washington Post agitated its subscribers and employees with the decision not to endorse Kamala Harris for president. Thousands of readers unsubscribed. Some consider it a calculated business choice from owner Jeff Bezos, while others think it’s a step in the right direction for news media. The Left, Right, and Center panel analyzes how newspaper endorsements (or a lack thereof) influence the election and political press at large.