Will Trump or Harrris’ anti-poverty talk appeal to the working class?

The phrase “Make America Great Again” (MAGA) has grown more popular over the last decade thanks to Donald Trump’s campaign. But Ronald Reagan and Bill Clinton both used that messaging. How has the slogan’s meaning changed from its origin to now?

This election, both parties are focusing on the fight against poverty. While Donald Trump championed his 2017 tax cuts as an economy-boosting tool, Kamala Harris wants the government to help Americans pay for food and housing. Which campaign is winning over the middle class?

For the first time, Minnesota students are getting free lunches and breakfasts, thanks to a bill that Governor Tim Walz supported and the state passed in 2023. But those free on-campus meals could cost the state $400 million in 2024-25. This week’s 50 states series looks at anti-poverty measures in public schools.