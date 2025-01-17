What tone will Donald Trump set on Inauguration Day 2.0?

Inauguration Day is President-elect Donald Trump’s chance to set the tone for the next four years. Currently, his favorability is the highest it’s ever been. He’s already started political action, including brokering a potential Israel-Gaza ceasefire. Will his second inauguration speech continue to ramp up his new coalition or will it alienate the American people?

KCRW also answers audience questions on what this new moment could look like. How serious is Trump about expanding the U.S. to Greenland and Canada? And despite being convicted on 34 felony counts, Trump still won over America again. Have citizens given a pass to other presidents who committed wrongdoing?