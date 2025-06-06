Trump, Musk have public spat over the “Big Beautiful Bill”

President Donald Trump has made the “big, beautiful bill” a hallmark piece of legislation for his administration. However, the bill’s most vocal opponent has been one of Trump’s closest allies. Elon Musk, the world’s richest man and former head of DOGE, has called out the bill for increasing the debt ceiling. Musk has been pushing for legislators to kill the bill. In a press conference with German chancellor Friedrich Merz, Trump responded to a question about Musk and shared his disappointment in the billionaire. It’s created a war of words between the president and the billionaire. Could the public spat signal the downfall of Trump’s spending plan?

A humanitarian aid organization in Gaza backed by the US and Israel is under scrutiny. The newly founded Gaza Humanitarian Foundation has been criticized by more established aid groups for a lack of transparency and infrastructure following attacks on Palestinians as they attempted to receive food and resources delivered by GHF. Israel’s government says the group is necessary because of a lack of trust in groups like the United Nations and Amnesty International. But is their ability to handle the massive undertaking of providing aid to Gaza compromised?

How does support for overarching policies shift when those policies hit closer to home? KCRW discusses the dilemma facing a small Missouri town.