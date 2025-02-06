Can we make sense of Trump and Musk’s political approaches?

This week, Trump lobbied for the United States military to oversee the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip and turn it into the “riviera of the Middle East.” He forced a brief trade standoff with Canada and Mexico, paused foreign aid, and tried to freeze federal funding for public loans, grants, and other financial aid. American voters seemed to want Trump’s particular brand of disrupting the status quo, but could that backfire?

KCRW discusses some of the possible motivations behind Trump’s recent actions, including tariffs and the proposed spending freeze. We also explore the arguments surrounding the White House’s economic policy. Is the president still committed to his promise of putting American interests first?