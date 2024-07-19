Trump recounts PA shooting, stumps heavily in winding RNC speech

At a Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, rally on July 13, former President Donald Trump narrowly dodged an assassination attempt. The moment left both parties reeling as they came to terms with a landscape that prioritizes extremes and is ripe for political violence. Just 48 hours later, the Republican National Convention kicked off in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Trump, with a bandage over his ear, pushed for unity within his party and across the country. But did his speech on the last day of the convention reveal actual changes in his vision for the GOP?

Earlier in the week, Trump announced his vice presidential nominee: Ohio Senator JD Vance. Their messages of isolationism, nativism, and a reinforcement of traditional masculinity were echoed by the convention’s speakers. With the demographics of the Republican and Democratic parties going through dramatic changes, will Trump and Vance’s vision appeal to women voters?