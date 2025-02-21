Trump sours on Zelensky amid US talks with Russia

Before his re-election, Donald Trump promised to end the war between Russia and Ukraine. Earlier this week, Secretary of State Marco Rubio initiated talks between Russia and the U.S. without Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Trump then took to social media to call Zelensky a dictator who “better move fast.” Is U.S. foreign policy shifting to blending the lines between allies and adversaries?

On American soil, the Department of Justice is facing a massive shakeup. Last week, the DOJ proposed dismissing the corruption charges against New York City Mayor Eric Adams. Adams appeared to change his tune on Trump’s mass immigration crackdowns not long after. As a result, over eight DOJ prosecutors resigned instead of signing off on the dismissal motion. Manhattan U.S. attorney Danielle Sassoon accused the DOJ of a quid pro quo deal in exchange for Adams’ cooperation with the Trump administration. Is the deal unlawful, unethical, or both?

When it comes to getting presidents elected, do political rallies matter anymore? They’re extravagant, in-person information events in a world where most people get their news online.