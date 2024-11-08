Donald Trump’s massive win makes way for red wave

President-elect Donald Trump is on track to be the first Republican to win the popular vote in 20 years. He won all the battleground states, knocking down the previous blue wall. Was this a referendum on the style of leadership the country desires? Trump outperformed his 2020 candidacy, while Kamala Harris underperformed in states President Joe Biden previously won.

Donald Trump did better than anticipated with Latinos, Black men, and blue-collar workers. That success with key demographics led to his decisive victory. In the wake of the election, there is a close examination of Democratic strategy. What went wrong for Democrats? How did the party end up ceding its multicultural, working-class strongholds to Trump and the modern GOP? Will the loss shift the approach of Democratic strategists moving forward?

The presidency wasn’t the only conservative victory on election night. It’s still too close to call the House, but Republicans are expecting to pair their White House win with control of Congress and a conservative Supreme Court. The Left, Right, and Center team discusses what a largely red executive, legislative, and judicial branch could mean for the country.