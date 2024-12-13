Will Trump’s tone shift on staying out of Syria?

Bashar al-Assad’s reign over Syria ended this week after 13 years of contentious civil war. Rebel forces captured the capital city of Damascus, freed prisoners from detention facilities, and ousted Assad from his palace. As Syrian citizens celebrate the end of Assad’s regime, President Biden has reaffirmed the need for a “Syrian-led” political transition. What’s next for Syria? Should the United States get involved to uphold international democracy?

Political violence struck in New York City last week when a gunman killed UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. Police identified the suspect as 26-year-old Luigi Mangione. Americans across the political spectrum, many of whom are upset about the state of health care in the U.S., have shared support for the shooter’s actions. Their anger isn’t new, but have these frustrations crossed a line?

As the NFL ramps up for its two Christmas Day marquee games, the Left, Right, and Center panel examines how modern sports culture mirrors politics. Both fields evoke a strong personal connection. Are sports as much of an identity as politics? Plus, how has gambling, ever more popular, affect the way we watch?