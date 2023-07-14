Tuberville hamstrings DOD nominees, defends white nationalism

Both the Joint Chiefs of Staff and the National Institutes of Health need a chief. Some senators are blocking confirmation of those nominees — so what will it take to win them over?

Meanwhile, Republican Senator Tommy Tuberville of Alabama is feeling heat for his comments defending white nationalism. Why does the GOP still feel the need to reach a controversial wing of voters?



The increased popularity of artificial intelligence means tech could play a bigger role this upcoming election season. Are politicians ready to handle that responsibility?

Will the showdown between Threads and Twitter become an ideological battle?