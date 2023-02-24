President Biden made a surprise trip to Kyiv, Ukraine, this week to assure America would remain steadfast in its support in their war against Russia. The trip also served as a reminder to Russian President Vladimir Putin that Ukrainian sovereignty is officially part of U.S. national security policy.

In a speech in Poland, Biden said that Russia’s attack was testing the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) as well as all global democracies. He declared that NATO stood with Ukraine and emphasized its role in maintaining stability in Europe.

Ukraine would likely be inclined to be part of NATO, but there are a number of reasons why that may never happen. What does long-term support from NATO look like? And will Biden be able to get Americans on board?

Host David Greene discusses with Mo Elleithee, executive director of Georgetown University’s Institute of Politics and Public Service, and Sarah Isgur, senior editor at The Dispatch. And special guest Evelyn Farkas, executive director of the McCain Institute and former deputy assistant secretary at the Department of Defense, shares her thoughts on the future implications of Biden’s Europe trip.

Plus, the Supreme Court is weighing a case that could have major implications for online platforms. The law in question is the Communications Decency Act from 1996, which shields technology companies from being held accountable for the content on its platforms.

Changing this law could transform the very basis for how the internet works, but technology can be very complex. And both political parties have different ideas on where to draw the line. Who should decide what counts as political speech or misinformation?

Special guest Katie Harbath, fellow at Bipartisan Policy Center and expert on technology and democracy, explains what effective social media reform would require.

And a four-day work week once seemed like a pipe dream, but is now gaining traction. Who would benefit from working fewer hours for the same pay? And would it even be practical for many industries?