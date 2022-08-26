$3 billion more US aid to Ukraine. When might Americans say enough?

This week, Ukraine celebrated its Independence Day, despite trudging through a brutal war with Russia. Though the countries have been fighting for six months, many Ukrainans would say the war started when Russia illegally annexed Crimea in 2014.

The Biden administration is helping keep Ukraine in the fight by announcing it will send $3 billion more in aid to buy more weapons.

But how long can President Biden continue sending aid to Ukraine before the public loses interest? Will this escalate tensions and put the world in danger of nuclear threats? And what does this mean for the existential fight for democracy?

It’s been two weeks since the FBI removed boxes of classified documents and records from former President Donald Trump’s home in Mar-a-Lago. Yet the National Archives released a letter this week about other classified materials recovered from the property this past January.

Should Americans be worried about potential security threats from these documents? And was Trump being careless after moving out of the White House, or were his actions more nefarious?

Plus, President Joe Biden announced he is canceling $10,000 in student debt for anyone who earns less than $125,000. For low-income families who received Pell Grants for college, they’ll see $20,000 in debt relief. But does Biden have the authority to do this, and will it worsen inflation?

Host David Greene discusses with Elizabeth Bruenig, staff writer at The Atlantic, on the left; Tim Carney, columnist at the Washington Examiner, on the right; and special guest Evelyn Farkas, executive director of the McCain Institute and former deputy assistant secretary of defense for Russian/Ukraine/Eurasia.