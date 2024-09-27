What are the differences between conservatism, Trumpism, and GOP?

The “never Trump” sentiment has long existed in the media. But there is a growing divide between what it means to be conservative, Republican, and pro-Trumper — they are not all one and the same. Established Republicans, including Liz Cheney, endorsed Kamala Harris in this election due to concerns that Trump has taken over the GOP. This week’s Left, Right, and Center panel consists of three conservatives breaking down what it means to be a “never Trump” Republican.

Both Trump and Harris have campaigned on similar policies when it comes to the economy, immigration, and gun ownership. Both have focused on winning over the same swing and Centerist voters. But is this middle ground a good thing? Is it the start of bridging party divides?

While the Israel-Hamas conflict continues in Gaza, there have been a number of strikes in Lebanon targeting Hezbollah. This has gained international attention, as worries rise of a full-fledged war. Can the U.S. come together on foreign policy?