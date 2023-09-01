What do Republican voters really want?

Vivek Ramaswamy had a strong performance in the first Republican primary debate. It’s too early to tell how it will translate in the polls. Can he connect the party’s base with the next generation of voters?

Nikki Haley drew heat for saying Americans should be afraid of a possible Kamala Harris presidency. Critics say the comment is a dog whistle for racist and sexist voters who oppose the vice president. Is she out of bounds, or are the VP’s supporters being overprotective?

Last week, a mass shooting broke out in Jacksonville, FL. Why do political leaders in the U.S. struggle with their responses to these tragic events?