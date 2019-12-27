Where is the Center?

Hosted by
In this special episode of Left, Right & Center, Josh Barro moderates a discussion on the political center.

Who is the center? Are there swing voters anymore, and what do they want? How did Donald Trump succeed at appealing at enough of the center to win the 2016 election, and what kind of candidate do Democrats need to pick to win the center back over?

Political scientist Lee Drutman will tell us who these voters are, and how being a swing voter doesn’t necessarily mean being an ideological moderate. Maya MacGuineas, president of the bipartisan Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, and Erin McPike talk about policy making, what’s misunderstood about voters in the center, and what centrist voters are looking for in the 2020 field.

Then, Josh talks with two Left, Right & Center regulars, Kelli Goff and Tom Nichols, about their difficulty figuring out where we can fit in this increasingly polarized political system. They talk about the road to political independence and Josh makes the case for being in a political party, even if you don’t like it very much.

Credits

Guests:
Lee Drutman - New America, Erin McPike - Spokesperson for the Mike Bloomberg presidential campaign - @erinmcpike, Maya MacGuineas - Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget - @MayaMacGuineas, Keli Goff - Daily Beast - @keligoff, Tom Nichols - Professor of national security affairs at the U.S. Naval War College - @RadioFreeTom

Host:
Josh Barro

Producer:
Sara Fay