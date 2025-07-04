Why was passing the ‘Big Beautiful Bill’ so ugly for Republicans?

Congress signed into law the “Big Beautiful Bill” this week. The bill survived slim margins to passage through the Republican-led Senate and House. GOP Senator Thom Tillis of North Carolina was one of its strongest holdouts, citing the nearly $1 trillion in Medicaid cuts outlined by the bill. His opposition created a war of words with President Trump and led Tillis to announce he would not seek re-election. Senator Tillis cited the lack of compromise and bipartisanship in Washington under the president. But is compromise truly a thing of the past? Or is it as essential to this political moment as ever?

Parental opt-outs for school curriculum have usually been reserved for lessons on sexual education. That changed with a ruling from the Supreme Court at the end of its recent term. In a 6-3 decision, the court decided that parents in Maryland had the right to opt their children out of lessons featuring characters that go against the parents’ religious beliefs. The case revolved around a school district’s decision to incorporate storybooks with LGBTQ characters. Should parents have a bigger role in what their kids learn at school?